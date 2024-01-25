What are we listening to this weekend? The playlist of releases of the week

This week, there is something for everyone in the new music department.

What could be better to accompany a warm winter spell than a new album from Isaac Delusion? This week, in the new musical section, there is - really - something for everyone. A bit of teenage nostalgia with the return of Justin Timberlake and his unreleased track Selfish or the duo Justice, who are making a resounding comeback with two new singles One Night/All Night and Generator.

Still among the releases to note this week, the electro phenomenon Irène Dresel who publishes her third album, the German duo Milky Chance who makes their return with the single Reckless Child or, to finish this list - non-exhaustive - Way Back Home, the brand new project from Frenchman Saint DX. Turn up the sound, plug in the speakers, let's go for the week's outings:

The Parisians of Isaac Delusion unveil Lost and Found this Friday, their fourth album, a little over four years after Uplifters, their last album to date. On the program, ten new tracks carried by the already released single, All day, in duet with Olivia Merilahti and which we had already talked about here. With Lost and Found, Isaac Delusion offers pop that is just as airy, albeit more mysterious, but always gently.

After six years of absence, Justin Timberlake returns to the forefront with the single Selfish, a herald of a future album called Everything I Thought It Was, which should contain 18 tracks and is expected in stores on March 15.

It's THE return of the beginning of the year: the long-awaited return of the electro duo Justice, who this week unveil two songs, One Night/All Night in a duet with Tame Impala and Generator, announcing an album planned for next spring, on April 26. More information in our dedicated article.

Let's continue our momentum with the project of Irène Dresel who publishes her third album, the very aptly named Rose fluo and takes you with her to the club. The techno producer, first woman to win a César for best original music in 2023, will perform at the Olympia - sold out - next May.

The German duo Milky Chance continues the momentum of their fourth album and this week unveils their new single called Reckless Child, mixing folk, indie, reggae and electronic elements. All published with a clip.

Aurélien Hamm, aka Saint DX, calls you on an introspective journey with Way Back Home, his new intimate album composed of eleven tracks, notably carried by the single Everyday. Perfect for a quiet weekend curled up in a blanket. Or a long train journey.