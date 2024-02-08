What are we listening to this weekend? The playlist of musical releases

In the section of new musical releases of the week, rap, but not only!

In this great week of Victoires de la Musique, the 39th ceremony of which is being held this Friday evening, make way for a new playlist of releases! On the program for these first days of rainy February: rap, quite a bit of rap, but not only that.

There is something for everyone with some artists not to be missed this week such as Mr Giscard, Flavien Berger, Caravan Palace or the Naïves New Beaters. And since we've already talked about rap, it's hard to miss Booba's new record Ad Vitam Aeternam or W, Wejdene's EP.

Between two clashes on social networks, Booba publishes Ad Vitam Aeternam, his eleventh album, three years after the last, Ultra. It was on his favorite playground, social networks, that he distiled clues about this release, fueling various rumors. Until the single 6G went online at the beginning of the week. On the program for this new album of ten songs, featurings with SDM, Evil P, Gato, Sicario and Usky.

We radically change the atmosphere with Xany, a new title from the nonchalant Mr Giscard, a nod to the famous anti-anxiety medication. And announcing a successor to the album :):, released in 2022?

Flavien Berger continues to ride the wave of his contrabands, with the release of a second volume, Contrebande 02. the record of the summer. "It's the field cousin of the first contraband, it's the summer record to listen to with friends on the country roads, your hand surfing between the waves of hot air", writes the artist on the networks.

We radically change the atmosphere, there is something for all tastes in this playlist, with W, the new EP from Wejdene, which marks a very R comeback

After The Sun and Dancing, the Parisians of Naïve New Beaters unveil a third taste of their upcoming album - five years after the release of Fun Hours, their latest record - with the danceable single Desires, made for the stage.