What are we listening to this weekend? Musical releases of the week

This week has been rich in musical releases: here is our playlist of new releases of the week.

It is Friday ! Weekend day, but also, like every week, musical releases. Once again, there is something for everyone on streaming listening platforms in this first week of December. Among the new releases of the week, we will note Jul's new album, our twentieth, but also two unreleased releases, in two different styles: Night of the Hunter by Pete Doherty's Libertines or Finally, latest title from the singer Voyou.

Also note this Friday, December 8, Reverse, new single from Caravan Palace or, we return to the rap releases of the week with the very first album by So La Lune, entitled L'enfant de la verre. Plug in your speakers, turn up the sound, here is the Linternaute playlist of the week's releases:

It's J, the most famous rapper from Marseille - and the most productive, who is publishing his twentieth (!!!) studio album this Friday, entitled La route est longue, which has 23 unreleased tracks, including featurings with d other rappers like Tiakola, SDM or Alonzo.

Total change of atmosphere with the Libertines' latest single - and its video clip, Night of the Hunter, an astonishing cover of Swan Lake, which will appear on the next album by Pete Doherty's band, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, which will be released on March 8, 2024.

After D'amour et d'insouciance, the singer Voyou publishes a new single, an enveloping winter stroll called Finally. One of the titles he will defend at the Olympia on January 31!

The kings of French electro-pop return with a second single, Reverse, after MAD which announced their return. Caravan Palace is preparing to return to the concert route, including a date in Paris at the Salle Pleyel on March 26.

A new essential face of the French rap scene, rapper So La Lune publishes L'enfant de la montagne, his very first record, comprising 18 tracks carried by the singles Triste temps and Au BPM.