What are the most dangerous cities in France? The first one will surprise you

Which city has the highest number of assaults and burglaries in a year among French municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants? Discover the 2023 winners and the top 30.

Linternaute.com has analyzed in detail the latest figures from the statistical service of the Ministry of the Interior (SSMSI) on crime recorded by the national police and gendarmerie, relayed on the data.gouv.fr platform. The facts of delinquency (street violence, burglary, theft, sexual violence) per thousand inhabitants of municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants were exclusively compared. Of the 480 municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants listed, which city has the highest crime rate on several indicators? Discover our TOP 30:

Lille in the North is the big city most affected in France by violence in 2022. The capital of Flanders has the lights red: 114.7 acts of violence per 10,000 inhabitants... Indeed, according to a decryption of Figaro, we recorded that year 22% of thefts with weapons, 24% of thefts in vehicles, and 23% of violence in public spaces... of constant case law that the city of Lille is in deficit in terms of police personnel". "The average statistical risk in the territory of Lille of being the victim of a crime or misdemeanor is 106 per thousand, or 10.64%", according to ville-data.com.

In the top three of bad scores comes Lille as seen above, followed by Saint-Denis in the department of Seine-Saint-Denis, with a total number of 11,331 crimes and misdemeanors in 2022, and the capital, Paris, with a total number of 215,862 crimes and misdemeanors in 2022. Discover our top 30 of the most violent major cities in France: