What are Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendji Girac and Brigitte Macron doing at the Élysée?

First lady Brigitte Macron received some international and French stars at the Élysée on Wednesday evening.

The poster for the meeting is surprising: the global popstar Rihanna, her companion the rapper A$AP Rocky, and the French artist Kendji Girac received at the Élysée by Brigitte Macron, the wife of the President of the Republic in in charge of the Yellow Pieces operation, whose long-awaited gala - taking into account the programming - takes place this Friday, January 26. Meeting at the AccorArena are, among others, Maroon 5, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, K-Pop stars Stray Kids and Lisa from Blackpink.

While waiting for this concert event - the opening of the ticket office of which had caused a new outage of the Ticketmaster site - it was therefore to the Élysée that the couple Rihanna-A$AP Rocky went on Wednesday evening, meeting Kendji there in passing Girac, as evidenced by several photos posted on social networks. Contacted by BFMTV, the Élysée confirms that this meeting took place as part of a “yellow coins event, as there was also one last year.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in Paris for a few days for Fashion Week, the singer having made a notable appearance at the Dior show on Monday at the Rodin Museum in Paris.