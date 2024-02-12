Valentine's Day 2024: our ideas for outings, meals and original evenings

VALENTINE'S DAY. This Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Valentine’s Day is celebrated. What ideas for unusual outings, romantic evenings or recipes for your lover?

[Updated February 13, 2024 at 6:27 p.m.] Valentine's Day falls this Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Tired of endless appointments at the local restaurant and classic bouquets, you would opt for a little originality. Lovers looking for original ideas will find the right plan they need in our file. Would you rather host a dinner party at home? No problem, we deliver you the best recipes, from starter to dessert, for an original Valentine's Day meal.

And why not suggest a trip for two? Of course, it will not be a public holiday and it will therefore take a little organization to properly prepare for the evening or organize your departure. We have compiled the best outings for a happy Valentine's Day 2024.

Do you want to do something original for your lovers’ day? Get off the beaten track with our selection of original outings throughout France:

We give you our advice, from starter to dessert, including decoration and drinks, for an original Valentine's Day meal. The trick is to make very simple things but with a lot of originality (for example a mango and fresh goat's cheese salad), in order to surprise him or her and avoid burning the hood.

The Women's Journal offers Valentine's Day menus. Among the recipes that are the most successful (number of reviews and stars), many give pride of place to seafood and light textures such as panna cotta:

In terms of decoration, place flowers and candles on the table, great classics of course, but essential to create a captivating atmosphere, complemented by subdued lighting and soft music. On the table, choose your most beautiful tableware. We cannot advise you enough to decorate your table with a little touch of originality, using a napkin fold that is out of the ordinary:

Dining at a restaurant or by candlelight is the preferred type of meal to celebrate Valentine’s Day. But what do you do when you lack the means or are a poor cook? In the first case, there are cheap and nice deals to get outside while pleasing your other half. It's often enough to find them on the internet: in Paris, "the capital of lovers", there's no shortage of good deals between a dinner concert on a boat at the dock, a romantic brunch or a dinner punctuated by a lover's playlist. Paris also has romantic restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. They do not all offer menus specially prepared for Valentine's Day, but discovering these addresses with a cozy atmosphere, often nestled in secret alleys or in historic districts of the capital, are worth the detour on this very special day.

For a romantic stroll through the capital, go to the Mur des Je t’aime. A 40 m² mural reproducing 311 “I love you” in 250 different languages, the Wall of I Love You can be discovered by two people in Les Abesses, in the Jean Rictus square. Produced by Frédéric Baron and Claire Kito in 2000, it will introduce you to both familiar languages ​​(Italian, Spanish, German) and rare dialects (Kurdish, Occitan, Yiddish, Innuktitut). Stroll on the Île Saint-Louis, along the quays of the Seine to discover the magnificent facades, porches and storefronts of the island, and take the main street to admire the 17th and 18th century mansions. Stroll peacefully through the Parisian covered passages: from the Passage du Bourg-l'Abbé to the Galerie Vivienne via the Passage du Grand Cerf or the Galerie de la Madeleine, wander, hand in hand, through the Paris of the early 19th century. All addresses of Parisian passages.

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a moderately convenient date for those hoping for a romantic weekend in exotic destinations. But nothing stops you from going on a long weekend. We cannot recommend enough a romantic getaway to our villages in France, from Castelnau-de-Montmiral in Occitanie to Veules-les-Roses in Normandy via Riquewihr in Alsace:

To experience a beautiful romance for two over a long weekend, follow the trail of poets, writers and novelists like Apollinaire, Victor Hugo, Aragon, Ronsard, George Sand, Simone de Beauvoir or even sovereigns like Henri II or Napoleon Bonaparte...Draw from our ideas for outings below, meeting places of the most famous lovers in history:

On the occasion of your Valentine's Day dinner, we invite you to make this moment even more perfect thanks to our playlist of the best love songs among the most memorable of the last 70 years, in French, in English, taken from more often films. Still Loving You by Scorpions, Ne moi pas pas by Jacques Brel or even Halleluyah by Jeff Buckley, we let you discover them in music, with the lyrics and the story behind:

Valentine's Day Calendar

Here are the days of the week that the next Valentine's Days will take place, starting on Valentine's Day 2024: