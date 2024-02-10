Usher's Halftime Show: Where and what time to see the Super Bowl concert?

After Rihanna, she's the R star

The Super Bowl is not a simple sporting event: every year, millions of viewers wait and follow the famous half-time concert of the match, the poster of which traditionally promises the greatest artists in the world. Last year, it was Rihanna who created a double event: her return to the front of the stage and to music, but also the officialization of her second pregnancy, which remained secret until she revealed her rounded belly during her impressive show on February 12, 2023.

This year, the Super Bowl – and therefore its famous Halftime Show – will be held on February 11, in Paradise, not far from Las Vegas, in the state of Nevada in the United States. And to succeed Rihanna, the NFL (National Football League) and Apple Music, which organize the event, have invited the undisputed world star of the R

"It's the greatest honor of my life to be able to perform the Super Bowl halftime show. I can't wait to give the world a show unlike anything they've seen from me before," Usher promised in response to the invitation from the NFL and Apple Music. Especially since his Super Bowl halftime concert will coincide with the release of his next album, Coming Home. Usher will not be the only one to perform at 2024 dates, other artists having been announced by the NFL: Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day.

Like every year, the traditional Super Bowl halftime concert should last about a quarter of an hour, around two a.m., after the end of the first part of the match. The match traditionally kicks off at 6:30 p.m. local time, or 12:30 a.m. in France. For the first time, M6 will broadcast the event, unencrypted, from midnight on February 11.