“Un cri” by Johnny Hallyday: discover and listen to the unreleased song by Johnny Hallyday

The captain had left a recording before his death, taken up and reworked by his traveling companions. Listen to “Un cri”, pure Johnny Hallyday.

A new song from Johnny, six years after his death. It is not a stroke of artificial intelligence, but on the contrary, the work of a relentless team which ended up paying off. In 2017, during the sessions for his final studio album in Los Angeles, a song called “Un Cri” was neglected at the time. It was then reworked by Yodélice, who created the title, and is now available on various music platforms.

Johnny Hallyday's widow, Laeticia, described this song as the singer's "last unreleased song", making it clear that there would be no other. Six years after the death of the legendary singer, this piece resurfaces from the archives and was broadcast this Thursday, November 16 at 1:40 p.m., just before the release of a compilation entitled Made in Rock'n Roll, scheduled for Friday.

Originally recorded in 2017 in Los Angeles during the sessions for the album “Mon pays, c'est l'amour”, this song was shelved because it was too similar to other tracks on the album, according to Yodélice, the close collaborator of Johnny Hallyday.

Yodélice revealed this forgotten song last January, after it was found in the archives by Antoine Gouiffes-Yan, of Parlophone, with Laeticia's approval. The song, initially a "traditional blues", was rearranged with electric elements, gospel tambourines and brass.

Vincent Jacob, French musician established in Los Angeles, member of the rock group Yard of Blondes and music teacher of Johnny and Laeticia's daughters, Jade and Joy, wrote the lyrics of this rediscovered song.