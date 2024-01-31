Thug in concert at the Olympia, his not-so-tiny kingdom

Singer Voyou performed in a packed Olympia on Wednesday January 31, 2024.

Having his name in red letters on the legendary front of the Olympia, Voyou was moved by it from his debut on the Parisian scene, the boards he set foot on for the first time, Wednesday January 31. The room, packed to the brim - the concert had been sold out for several weeks - will have reflected the 34-year-old singer's energy and infectious good humor. For almost two hours, Voyou covered titles from his latest record, Les royaumes minuscules, but also older songs, like Seul sur ton tandem and more recent ones, like Le Bal.

The opportunity was too good not to invite Vanessa Paradis on stage, the time to cover this duet with her, the last piece released by the artist. Because who says Olympia and exceptional date, says guests: Voyou will also have been joined on stage by his father, Xavier Vanhooland, who passed on to him the love of the trumpet and music, then by his friend, the singer November Ultra, to gently close the show with their duet Soleil Soleil.

Surrounded by his five musicians who are equally cheerful and visibly happy to play together - Laura Etchegoyhen on saxophone and vocals, Laure Sanchez on bass and vocals, Rémi Klein on keyboard and Jean Thevenin on drums - Voyou looks like no one and has offered an enchanted interlude to his 2,000 spectators one evening, dressed in his very, very large costume and proving that he, on stage, is just as big.