Thug and Vanessa Paradis romantic and mischievous in “Le Bal”

The two artists team up for a duet, a song called “Le Bal”, published this Wednesday, January 17.

Vanessa Paradis on the arm of Voyou, for a three-time waltz. Here is the poster for the unreleased duet by the two artists, a song called Le bal, published this Wednesday, January 17, a few hours before the accompanying clip, directed by Jade De Brito Lopes and released at noon. This romantic, mischievous and resolutely pop title was announced in recent days on social networks.

“Voyou and Vanessa Paradis have the pleasure of inviting you to the ball on January 17, 2024,” we could read, among other things, in a publication posted on the account of the interpreter of L’Hiver, in the caption of a cardboard box. he invitation made by Nina Koltchitskaia. “Soon,” promised the actress on her Instagram page, accompanying a photo of her alongside her date.

A new duet and an event, since Vanessa Paradis had not sung since her last album, Les Sources, released in 2018. The Lille singer continues to dance to the success of his Kingdoms minuscules, his last record released ago barely a year old, in February 2023, and with whom he is still on tour throughout France. Voyou will notably visit the Olympia in Paris on January 31.