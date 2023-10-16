This world-famous rapper soon to be replaced by his... six-year-old son?

One of the most famous rappers in the world has just revealed his son's first song, aged just six.

Like father, like son. He is one of those children ready to follow in their parents' footsteps much sooner than one could have imagined. This is the case of young Adonis, the son of rapper Drake, aged only six. On the occasion of his child's sixth birthday, the Canadian artist shared his very first song, a title called My Man Freestyle. The song was released with a music video, viewed nearly 800,000 times on YouTube in just a few hours.

"Happy birthday son. My Man Freestyle is available now," Drake wrote in the caption of the video, shared to his nearly 143 million followers on Instagram. In the music video for the song, we discover the young boy during a basketball match with his friends, at a press conference or in the weight room. His father had better watch out.

Especially since at the beginning of October, rapper Drake, who has just released his eighth and latest album For All The Dogs, took the opportunity to announce that he was taking a break from his career. At 36, he wants to “focus on his health,” citing “stomach problems.”

"I'm going to close the studio door for a little while," Drake added, adding that it would last "maybe a year, maybe a little longer." An international star with multiple successes, the Canadian has, among other things, some 83 million streams per month on Spotify...