This village has been voted among the most beautiful in France, a star has made it his refuge

It is a discreet and authentic village where it is good to stroll. Many stars have fallen in love there, including an emblematic figure of the French audiovisual landscape.

Ideally located in the heart of the Alpilles massif, this Provençal village located a few kilometers from Saint-Rémy-de-Provence has attracted walkers and stars alike, and most recently the prestigious New York luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, which puts it at the top of its list of the 13 most beautiful villages in France. You will be dazzled by its green expanses, vineyards and olive groves as far as the eye can see, creating an enchanting natural canvas. A setting worthy of the most beautiful postcards of Provence! We admire its oratories, fountains and wash houses, before making a stop in its charming cafés and restaurants near the Town Hall or at the market on Friday morning.

Welcome to Eygalières! This confidential village, lost in the southern scrubland, is home to magnificent restored Provençal farmhouses. In one of these tastefully decorated residences, a television star has taken up residence there with his wife. In this former family home since the 1970s, he discreetly organizes business lunches, before getting on his bike for a ride around Mont Ventoux... it's Michel Drucker!

In his book It takes time to stay young published in 2018, the star host of Vivement Dimanche says he forgets TV sets in this peaceful retirement, thus becoming the “guy from Eygalières”. It is also in this same work that he reveals that another immense star has taken up residence not far from his white stone residence, which includes a lavender field and a vast swimming pool... It is the British actor Hugh Grant! “It gets people talking in the village,” he confided, “But it’s the same concern, I don’t think Hugh Grant, whom I also really like, as sympathetic to the town as he is on screen , can become what we call a friend".

If you decide to settle down in Eygalières, the village is the ideal starting point for exploring the emblematic sites of the Alpilles. At the top of Bausset hill, the ruins of the old village overlook one of the most beautiful panoramas of Provence. The view of the Alpilles, the Caume mountain and the Durance is breathtaking. In the surrounding area, the Saint-Sixte chapel is worth a short detour. This 12th century Romanesque chapel dominates a small rocky hill.