This ski resort benefits from exceptional sunshine in France, it is nicknamed "the island in the sun"

The ski season has started. If the long-awaited snow on the summits has finally fallen, the gray weather could discourage more than one. Discover this ski resort whose reputation in terms of sunshine is well established.

It is the ideal destination for any snow sports enthusiast wanting to stock up on vitamin D. Located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and accessible from Grenoble via the national road 1091, this resort is perched at 1,860 meters above sea level. on a south-facing plateau in the Grandes-Rousses massif. Météo France observes an exceptional level of sunshine of 300 days per year at the station. Its pleasant microclimate has earned it the nickname "Island in the Sun", particularly welcome during the February school holidays, the most popular among French people for going skiing or enjoying the snow.

On average, on January 1st, we enjoy the sun for around 5 hours in the Alpine resorts. On the other hand, in this specific resort, during the winter period, you can enjoy nearly 7.5 hours of sunshine in December and up to 11 hours of sunshine in April, at the end of the ski season. .

The lucky one is aptly named Alpe d'Huez. The Alpe d'Huez ski area benefits from nearly 250 kilometers of slopes and more than 70 off-piste routes, facing south, which are among the sunniest in January and mid-February, with a duration of sunshine of 9h34 at this time of year, according to the site Alti-mag which analyzed the times of sunrise and sunset on the Peakfinder. To top it all off, Alpe d'Huez is part of the short list of resorts which have the advantage of offering XXL sunsets in February.

We promise, during the February holidays, provided the weather is good, you will be able to enjoy a tanning session on the deckchairs at the edge of the slope, after long descents! In any case, you will have put all the chances on your side by choosing this resort.

On site, many activities are offered: in addition to ski lessons and hiking, and its emblematic events such as the snowbike descent of the Sarenne or the Mogul Skiing World Cup, Alpe d'Huez offers tobogganing on rail, Ski Jöering, paragliding or even driving on ice. On sunny days, a breathtaking 360-degree view of 1/5 of France is visible from the Pic Blanc at 3,300 meters above sea level!