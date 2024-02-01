This secret beach lapped by turquoise waters has been voted among the most beautiful in the world, and it’s French!

This wild and picturesque beach in France makes you feel like you're at the end of the world.

The planet's coastlines, which extend an impressive length of nearly 600,000 kilometers according to National Geographic, are full of beaches with extremely varied landscapes. Beyond being considered simple expanses of sand and water, these beaches are natural refuges that provide unforgettable experiences... And some stand out: the travel guide publisher Lonely Planet has published its ranking of the 100 most beautiful beaches in the world for the year 2024, divided by continent.

Among the 30 most beautiful beaches on the European continent included in the ranking is a beach whose name is not so popular, and which is neither on the Mediterranean coast nor on the Basque coast, the most famous for sunbathing. in the sun or practice water sports...

The lucky one is called Poulains Beach and is located on the Breton island of Belle-Île-en-Mer, in the commune of Sauzon in Morbihan. Located at the northwest tip of the island, this large double beach oriented on all sides, on a strip half of fine sand, half of small pebbles, has a Mediterranean feel. Locally nicknamed the "Breton Caribbean", its coves with turquoise waters dotted with rocks provide serenity in summer, when the number of swimmers multiplies, and offer a breathtaking spectacle in winter, when the raging sea crashes against its cliffs . The climate is oceanic and benefits from particularly good sunshine. In the evening, it is possible to picnic there while enjoying its spectacular sunset.

The Plage des Poulains offers an enchanting view of Sarah Bernhardt's Second Empire fort, the summer residence of the great tragedienne of the early 20th century, today a historic heritage site. It also gives access to the Poulains islet, cut off from the island at high tide, but accessible by a path at low tide, where the Poulains Lighthouse is located. This jewel of French heritage can be visited free of charge all year round and offers an exceptional panorama of the ocean, the island of Groix, Lorient and the entire Bay of Quiberon.

Access to Plage des Poulains can be done by bus from Sauzon or Le Palais, or by boat from Quiberon all year round or other nearby ports in season: Vannes, Arzon or Locmariaquer. Allow half a day to fully enjoy La Pointe des Poulains and four days of hiking to cover the entire coastline of the island.