This French city has won over our neighbors - they have already voted it as one of the most beautiful to visit in 2024

A French city has been named by several European newspapers as a destination not to be missed this year.

Known for its historic monuments rivaling Rome, a French city is now attracting international attention thanks to its impressive architecture and rich cultural heritage. Already cited among the destinations to visit in 2023 by the prestigious New York Times, it is now widely cited as "THE" good idea for a sunny and exotic weekend by our neighbors. This is the case of the Irish or British publications citing it as one of the cities to visit this year.

This city is of course Nîmes in the south of France. The highlight of Nîmes is undoubtedly its Roman amphitheater, one of the best preserved in the Roman world. This colossal arena, which could once accommodate more than 23,000 Gallo-Romans who came to watch gladiator and animal fights, continues to fascinate. Today, the amphitheater remains a popular gathering place for concerts, conventions and sporting events. Visitors can wander its stone passageways, where Roman gladiators once ventured, and feel the palpable history of the place before strolling and stopping near the iconic Maison Carrée.

Not far from there, our neighbors were of course seduced by the famous Pont du Gard, a magnificent stone aqueduct crossing the Gardon, rising majestically. Located approximately 20 km from Nîmes, this masterpiece of Roman engineering, 50 meters high with its three levels of arches, is a must-see for visitors. This historic monument bears witness to Roman genius and its lasting impact on the region.

For art lovers, Nîmes also offers a rich cultural getaway. The Museum of Fine Arts houses an impressive collection of French, Italian, Flemish and Dutch paintings dating from the 1500s to 1800s. The Fountain Gardens offer a haven of peace and greenery for those seeking a little tranquility. These gardens are a great place for a relaxing stroll, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Nîmes is also renowned for its delicious cuisine, with a host of charming cafes and restaurants serving authentic French cuisine that has won over European critics. With its mix of history, art, gastronomy and nature, Nîmes has established itself as an essential destination for 2024, conquering the hearts of our neighbors and proving that it is much more than just a stopover on the road to the south of France.