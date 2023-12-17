This Christmas market is the best for kids - it's open until December 30

Not far from the major Christmas markets of Alsace, this more recent one has just been awarded an award in the category of best Christmas markets for families.

The Christmas market is a magical time, especially when shared with family. Visiting a Christmas market with children is a good way to share with them the magic of the end-of-year holidays and to wait a little longer before the big day and the arrival of Santa Claus. Strasbourg, Colmar, Riquewihr...

The typical Alsatian markets have won over visitors from all over the world with their crafts, magical decorations, shows and festive music. Tradition is good, but a little neighbor has also been trying to make a place for himself for several years. It has even just been distinguished by European internet users by ranking 3rd in the ranking of “the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe”.

This market is that of Metz. Better still, the capital of Moselle even comes in first place in the category of “best Christmas markets for families”. If the ice cream magic mentioned in the ranking was not repeated this year, the Metz market offers numerous innovations and activities for young and old. Tempted to take a trip there for the holidays? Here is a guided tour!

First tip: visit it after dark to make the most of the lights and decorations. You can start by admiring the large illuminated fir tree on Place de la République or the traditional Christmas pyramid and its wooden figures. Unmissable for young and old, the famous Lantern Trail is unfortunately highly anticipated and busy. Patience, the show is worth watching. Colorful lanterns, North Pole station and train, luminous Santa Claus, gifts, gingerbread men... We'll be amazed.

Very close by, you can also do a bit of traditional shopping at the “Qualité MOSL” chalet with its objects from local crystal factories or its gastronomic specialties before taking to the sky in the City Skyline. From its height of 70 meters, it dominates the entire illuminated city and allows you to prepare for your next walk!

Favorite for the nearby Place Saint-Louis and its medieval arcades. Little ones can take a carousel ride there while enjoying the smells of cinnamon and gingerbread from the nearby chalets. Enough to whet your appetite before setting off to explore the Place de la Comédie in the shadow of the Temple Neuf which dominates the banks of the Moselle. The “Gourmet Train” awaits you there.

There are no chalets here but small wagons to sit down and enjoy the traditional mulled wine, au gratin pretzels, grated potato pancakes, local Lorraine pâté and a number of cheese specialties including the famous "munstiflette" in Munster. For the little ones, crepes and churros are also obviously included.

We will end the evening with a well-deserved break high up in the famous Ferris wheel which exceptionally dominates the Place d'Armes and the majestic illuminated cathedral. It's the perfect opportunity to admire the gargoyles and enjoy the magic of the Christmas market one last time. It will have been a busy evening! To take a look, visit until December 30, 2023 (markets closed on December 25).