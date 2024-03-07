This castle one hour from Paris will reopen, you can already book a unique egg hunt there

Located one hour from Paris, this castle is preparing to reopen its doors for the summer season.

“The estate is currently closed. We will see you on March 16, 2024 for its reopening.” Here is the message long awaited by the visitors who flock each year to this enchanting site, located one hour from Paris. This little Versailles is therefore preparing to reopen its doors for the summer when its garden and its immense park will still make many people happy. Better still, this historic site regularly organizes events open to the public which appeal to young and old alike. Fireworks, illuminated evenings, costume picnics have made its reputation.

Another highly anticipated event is the Easter egg hunt. Good news, this egg hunt is being repeated this year since the website confirms that it will take place on Saturday March 30, Sunday March 31 and Monday April 1, 2024. It will be held in the magnificent and gigantic gardens of the park, decorated with fountains, waterfalls, statues and bodies of water where carp swim. The opening hours are also known: from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (last access to the ticket offices) for the domain to close at 6 p.m. Please note, the Easter egg hunt event has been a huge success in recent years and the area now only offers access via online reservation.

The prices are already known: 18 euros full price, a price which includes the egg hunt (chocolates included) but also access to the castle and its gardens, compared to 13.50 euros for access only to the egg hunt and in the garden. Access for children under 6 years old is free, which makes it a great idea for an outing with the little ones. The estate's website specifies that the "egg hunts take place all day, there will be chocolate loot for everyone".

This castle is that of Vaux-le-Vicomte in Seine et Marne, near Melun, one hour from Paris by car or via the RER D. Built by Nicolas Fouquet, then superintendent of Finances of Louis XIV, it is seen as a little Versailles, especially since it was imagined by the architect Louis Le Vau, the painter Charles Le Brun and the landscaper André Le Nôtre, who also worked for Louis XIV. The story of the fall of Fouquet, who fell into disgrace after an expensive party given in honor of the Sun King, also contributed to the legend of the place, open to the public from March to November.