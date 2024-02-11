This activity will change you from a classic Valentine's Day

It is possible to celebrate an unusual and totally offbeat Valentine's Day by choosing this activity.

A bouquet of roses, a box of chocolates, a playlist of love songs or a candlelit dinner... Very little for you: you have become allergic to the very codified and sometimes oppressive ceremonial of lover's day. What if for once, you indulged in something more fun, a sort of return to your childhood as a couple? We offer you an evening a thousand miles from the traditional image we have of a Valentine's Day outing.

During this Valentine's Day evening, you will challenge your other half to a game of skill, much more fun than pétanque! The activity is played with different models of axes with blunt blades and the size varies depending on the participants. Like in a game of darts, it's about being precise in order to score points on a target that is about 4 meters away from you... Still can't guess?

It's ax throwing and this unusual activity exists in almost all major cities in France, even if it was created in a center in Paris, Les Cognées, which can accommodate up to 30 people per session. of one hour. Since then, addresses have multiplied all over France and most have a bar and offer on-site catering, like in Paris, Nantes or Grenoble. After expressing your intrepid side and your childish soul to your other half, you will finally be able to break the ice or toast to love! And we reassure you: no need to have the physique of a lumberjack to throw axes nor the dexterity of a Robin Hood... An instructor will be there to accompany you, everything will go well.

As you will have understood, other ways of celebrating Valentine's Day are possible, far from romantic clichés. Did you know that Valentine's Day was also born from a true act of rebellion? For the record, this festival would be in homage to the priest Valentin de Terni who secretly celebrated marriages forbidden by the Emperor in the 3rd century AD, and who was beheaded on February 14, 270. So we dare to have fun, humor, the offbeat to celebrate love far from the beaten track this February 14!