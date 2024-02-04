The surprise of Celine Dion, Taylor Swift at the top... Recap and charts of the Grammy Awards

The 66th Grammy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles. Here are the winners and what to remember from the evening.

A surprise from Céline Dion, a coronation from Taylor Swift and even... an arrest: the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony was full of twists and turns. Organized by the Recording Academy, the evening, which was held on the night of Sunday to Monday February 5 in Los Angeles, was also largely dominated by women. The first of them will remain Taylor Swift, who made Grammy history by winning her fourth album of the year. She thus enters the pantheon of artists most awarded for their albums, ahead of Frank Sinatra or Stevie Wonder.

For the occasion, it was Céline Dion who came on stage to present her trophy, after two years of media absence. Taylor Swift took the opportunity to announce the upcoming release of a new album, promised on April 19 in stores and entitled The Tortured Poets Department. Enough to continue her incredible momentum, she who was crowned personality of the year 2023 by the Times, after her phenomenal tour of 60 concerts which generated more than a billion dollars in revenue...

Among the other winners of the evening, Miley Cyrus won two Grammys including one for Recording of the Year for her hit Flowers, Billie Eilish added a trophy to her collection with What Was I Made For?, soundtrack to the film Barbie, and SZA, phenomenon R

On the controversial side - an American ceremony would be nothing without a little drama - Jay-Z attacked the Recording Academy by accusing the Grammy Awards of boycotting his wife, Beyonce, in the flagship category of best album - Queen B is the most awarded of the history of the ceremony with 32 trinkets. “Think about it, more Grammys, no album of the year, something is wrong,” the rapper said alongside his wife.

The other "controversial" moment of the evening was the arrest, behind the scenes, of 48-year-old American rapper Killer Mike, winner of three Grammys, before being handcuffed and taken away by the police. According to AFP, no reason for arrest has yet been given by the police. The scene was filmed and broadcast on social networks by a journalist from Hollywood Reporter. According to the New York Times, Killer Mike's arrest reportedly followed a fight. On

The Grammy Awards ceremony has more than 80 awards, here is the winners of the evening in the main categories: