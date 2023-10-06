The Shortest Marriage in History Lasted Only a Few Hours, and You All Know This Singer

Celebrity divorces regularly make headlines in the tabloid press... Could you have guessed which singer was only married (the first time) for a few hours?

Love at first sight and the rapid end of passion: the private lives of stars attract all eyes and regularly make the headlines of the tabloid press, on our side or the other of the Atlantic Ocean. And weddings too (especially?), sink a lot of anchor. Even more so when they are... express. This is the case of many stars, French or international, who married quickly and divorced just as quickly. Or almost. Among the lightning unions in the history of music, we include, for example, that of Jennifer Lopez with Cris Judd then Ojani Noa, which lasted respectively 9 months and 313 days, the 61-day union of Johnny Hallyday and Elisabeth Etienne or well the couple Erin Everly and Axl Rose who lasted 26 days.

But the absolute record for express marriage is that of American singer Britney Spears with Jason Alexander. Their union was celebrated on January 3, 2004, in Las Vegas, while the two lovebirds have known each other for years (so it goes!), having been childhood friends. Britney Spears was 22 when she married Jason Alexander... only to divorce 55 hours later.

In 2022, the popstar remarried, to model, actor and sports coach Sam Asghari. The first husband (of short duration) of Britney Spears, on this occasion, was talked about again since he was involved in this union. Arrested by the police, he was tried for harassment, home invasion and vandalism, before being banned from approaching the singer.

Britney Spears' marriage to Sam Asghari also did not last very long since the couple announced their separation on social networks at the end of August 2023. "As everyone already knows, Hesam and I are separated. We were together for 6 years, that's a very long time and I'm a bit in shock. I'm not here to explain why, but it doesn't concern anyone honestly!!! I'm in enough pain as it is!! !”, wrote the star to her 42 million subscribers on Instagram.