The Rolling Stones feature Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder in “Sweet Sounds Heaven”

After a first single, "Angry", the Stones unveil a second extract from their upcoming album: a song with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder: the equation seemed unthinkable. And yet, for the second single from their upcoming album, Mick Jagger, Keith Richard and Ronnie Wood unveil Sweet Sounds Heaven and its select cast. A second taste of Hackney Diamonds, the band's next album - the first composed of original songs since 2005 -, due out on October 20.

Before the song Sweet Sounds Heaven, with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, the Stones unveiled a first single at the beginning of September, called Angry, also appearing among the twelve pieces that make up Hackney Diamonds. This title was revealed at the end of a press conference organized in a concert hall in the Hackney district of east London, during which Mick Jagger, Keith Richard and Ronnie Wood in great form announced the upcoming release of their new album.

“We didn't want to make just any record (...) I'm not saying we have big heads but we're happy with it and we hope you all like it,” Mick Jagger said about Hackney Diamonds.