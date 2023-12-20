The playlist of the best Christmas songs

“Jingle Bells”, “Vive le vent”, “Petit Papa Noël”… Here is the playlist of the essential Christmas songs.

In France, Christmas songs hold a special place in people's hearts and are essential to the warm and festive atmosphere of the holiday season. Among the timeless classics, we obviously find songs like Petit Papa Noël, by Tino Rossi, but also Mon Beau Sapin, covered by many artists year after year.

In addition to the classics, France has also popularized other contemporary creations that captivate audiences during the holiday season and reflect French musical diversity while celebrating the universal spirit of the festive season. In short, Christmas songs in France are a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, creating an enchanting soundtrack to celebrate this joyous time.

And when it comes to Christmas songs, there is something for everyone: from the most traditional to the most modern, in French, English or Spanish, for young and old. Find the most essential Christmas songs in our playlist. Ready to sing along?

It's one of the most famous American songs in the world: Jingle Bells. While its history is still divisive, it is said to have been written for Thanksgiving by composer James Lord Pierpont in 1857. After the 19th century, the song was covered and translated into several languages. In French, the title becomes Vive le vent, and was interpreted, among others, by Dalida or Mireille Mathieu. Internationally, artists like Elvis Presley, the Beatles and Ella Fitzgerald have also delivered their version. One of the most famous and most listened to covers will remain that of Frank Sinatra in 1957.

"Oh, jingle bells, jingle bells / Jingle all the way / Oh, what fun it is to ride / In a one horse open sleigh / Jingle bells, jingle bells / Jingle all the way / Oh, what fun it is to ride / In a one horse open sleigh", chante Frank Sinatra dans Jingle Bells.

Vive le vent is therefore the French version of the hit Jingle Bells, which we have already talked about. But in France too, the title is emulated. Dalida offered a successful cover, driven by the craze surrounding Christmas songs and the popularity of this piece by James Lords Pierpont, released almost a century earlier. In 1960, Dalida published a super single composed entirely of holiday songs, which included Vive le vent, Petit Papa Noël by Tino Rossi, Silent night, holy night and White Christmas. We'll spare you his 2023 remix though...

“Long live the wind / Long live the wind / Long live the winter wind / Which goes away whistling blowing / In the big green fir trees / Oh / Long live the time / Long live the time / Long live the winter weather / Snowball and New Year's Day / And Happy New Year, Grandma", sings Dalida in Vive le vent.

It’s one of the very first Christmas songs: My beautiful tree. Of German origin, this piece, called O Tannenbaum in its original version, was composed by Ernst Anschütz in 1824, before being covered multiple times, notably by Tino Rossi, who made this song immortal. Even today, in many countries, children know the words to My Beautiful Tree by heart.

“My beautiful fir tree, king of the forests / How I love your greenery! / When, in winter, woods and guerets / Are stripped of their attractions / My beautiful fir tree, king of the forests / You keep your adornment / You as Christmas planted at our house / On the holy birthday! / Pretty fir tree, how sweet they are / And your sweets and your toys / You that Christmas planted at our house / All shining with light", sings Tino Rossi in My Beautiful Tree.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas is originally a religious piece, to "wish a Merry Christmas" and was written in the 16th century, before being popularized by Arthur Warrel, an American organist from Bristol, United States. The song has its origins in an English tradition, whereby the rich give the poor gifts on Christmas Eve: "fig pudding", as the song says. Among the covers, it is that of the American singing duo, The Everly Brothers, released in 1962, which remains the most listened to (and listenable?).

"We wish you a merry Christmas / We wish you a merry Christmas / We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year / Good tidings we bring to you and your kin / We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year", chantent les frères Everly dans We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Standard among Christmas standards, it’s hard to forget the title Little Santa Claus. In 1944, it was the producer Emile Audiffred who first sang it, with different lyrics, to the music of the composer Henri Martinet. Two years later, Tino Rossi decided to adapt it for the purposes of a film: he rewrote the lyrics and entrusted the orchestration to Raymond Legrand (Michel's father). In these times after the war and the Vichy regime, the song was a success. Since the Corsican singer's version, there have been dozens of covers, ranging from Dalida to Henri Dés, including Mireille Mathieu and Céline Dion.

“It’s the beautiful Christmas night / The snow spreads its white coat / And eyes raised to the sky, on their knees / The little children / Before closing their eyelids / Say one last prayer / Little Santa Claus / When you come down from the sky / With toys by the thousands / Don't forget my little shoe", sings Tino Rossi in Petit Papa Noël.

How to miss one of the reference songs of the genre: Last Christmas, by Wham!, written, composed and sung by George Michael, it was released on December 10, 1984 on the album The Final. Wham! had decided to donate all profits to the fight against the famine in Ethiopia, which killed 1.2 million people between 1983 and 1985. Upon its release, the song was a success: it sold more than 3 .7 million copies. The death of George Michael in December 2017 only increased the success of Last Christmas and its unforgettable video in the snow.

"Last Christmas, I gave you my heart / But the very next day you gave it away / This year, to save me from tears / I'll give it to someone special / Last Christmas, I gave you my heart / But the very next day you gave it away / This year, to save me from tears / I'll give it to someone special", chante George Michael dans Last Christmas.

In 1950, Frank Sinatra decided to cover another Christmas song: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!. We owe this 1945 title, translated into French as Let it snow!, to lyricist Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne. A few months later, Vaughn Monroe popularized Let It Snow and made it a hit song. Since then, this Christmas classic (despite the fact that its lyrics in no way evoke the end of year holidays) has been covered by several other artists such as Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, Kylie Minogue, Cascada and Garou.

"Oh, the weather outside is frightful / But the fire is so delightful / And since we've no place to go / Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow ! / It doesn't show signs of stopping / And I brought some corn for popping / The lights are turned down low / Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow", chante Sinatra dans Let it Snow.

The song It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas was written by American composer Meredith Wilson in 1951 and was titled It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas. Among the many covers of the title, we will cite that of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra, released the same year as the original, or the more recent one by Michael Bublé.

"It's beginning to look alot like Christmas / Everywhere you go / Take a look at the 5 and 10 / It's glistening once again / With candy canes and silver lanes that glow / It's beginning to look alot like Christmas / Toys in every store / But the prettiest sight to see / Is the holly that will be / On your own front door", chante Bing Crosby et Frank Sinatra dans It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

The song Douce nuit, sante nuit, is originally a German piece, called Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht. Having become one of the most famous songs in the world, it is also one of the most covered titles in the world. Since 2011, Silent Night, Holy Night has even belonged to the intangible cultural heritage of humanity, recognized by UNESCO. In France, dozens of artists have delivered their cover of the song, including Dalida, Luis Mariano, Gérard Lenorman and Roch Voisine.

"Silent Night Holy Night / Everything is calm, no more noise / It's Christmas and over there in the sky / A star of unreal brightness / Shines far away on the world / Like a beautiful infinite dream / Sweet Night Holy Night / He was born at midnight / In the stable among the shepherds / And since then the universe has sung / It’s Christmas it’s Christmas / May Peace be eternal,” sings Dalida in Silent Night, Holy Night.

Another popular Christmas song, the one called Jingle Bell Rock, famous for its eternal ringing of bells. The song, written by American country singer Bobby Helms, was released in 1957. Since then, it has widely established itself as a holiday standard. No cover version will have the success of its original performer, Bobby Helms. However, among other versions of this song, that of the American pop duo Hall

"Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock / Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring / Snowin' and blowin' up bushels of fun / Now the jingle hop has begun / Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock / Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time / Dancin' and prancin' in Jingle Bell Square / In the frosty air", chante Bobby Helms dans Jingle Bell Rock.

The song C'est Noël was composed in 1956 by Henri Betti, with lyrics by Jean Manse. Originally, the title was intended for the soundtrack of the film Honoré de Marseille, by Maurice Regamey, to be sung by Fernandel. And although C'est Noël was cut during editing, the song quickly became popular. She was also subject to numerous repetitions from the moment she was released. For example, the same year, in 1956, Tino Rossi, eternal interpreter of Christmas songs, offered a new version, orchestrated by Pierre Spiers and Georges Guétary.

"A beautiful winter evening near a large fir tree / Was born in a humble stable / The child Jesus this divine child / And since then for the little ones / It's Christmas, under a sky of light / The children, wisely knee / That evening, say their prayer in a low voice / Sweet Jesus, do you hear? Answer us!” sings Fernandel in It’s Christmas.

The Christmas song doesn't have to be about good feelings: it can also be about commitment. This is particularly the case of John Lennon, who, by singing Happy Xmas (War is over), sent a strong message in favor of peace. Released in October 1971, this song by John Lennon and Yoko Ono protests against the Vietnam War. The couple had already launched an advertising campaign focusing on the same fight, two years earlier. Like Imagine, John Lennon made his Christmas song a pacifist anthem.

"So this is Christmas / And what have you done / Another year over / And a new one just begun / And so this is Christmas / I hope you have fun / The near and the dear one / The old and the young / A very Merry Christmas / And a happy new year / Let's hope it's a good one / Without any fear", chante John Lennon dans Happy Xmas (War is over).

The song Here Comes Santa Claus was written in 1947 by American singer and actor Gene Autry, with music by composer Oakley Haldeman. Since then, there have been countless covers of this holiday standard: from Doris Day to Bing Crosby, Bob Dylan and... Mariah Carey, definitely. Among the artists to have borrowed Here Comes Santa Claus, we also find Elvis Presley, in 1957. That year, the King unveiled a Christmas album, entitled Elvis' Christmas Album, selling more than 20 million copies alone 'in the USA. It remains the best-selling Christmas song album in history.

"Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus / Right down Santa Claus lane / Vixen, Blitzen, all his reindeer / Pulling on the reins / Bells are ringing, children singing / All is merry and bright / Hang your stockings and say a prayer / 'Cause Santa Claus comes tonight", chante Elvis Presley dans Here Comes Santa Claus.

Obviously, All I want for Christmas is you is the essential (inevitable, unbearable, we don't know) Christmas hit by Mariah Carey. Released in 1994, the song became the best-selling song in the United States in December 2019, 25 years after its release. In the text, which is overflowing with love, Mariah Carey explains that she does not want a gift, that the best thing would be to be with her “darling”, aka, at the time, Tommy Mottola. We even earned a remake of the clip in winter 2019.

"I don't want a lot for Christmas / There is just one thing I need / I don't care about the presents / Underneath the Christmas tree / I just want you for my own / More than you could ever know / Make my wish come true oh / All I want for Christmas is you", chante Mariah Carey dans All I Want For Christmas Is You.

In 2010, the British group Coldplay decided to try their hand at a Christmas song: on December 1, that year, Chris Martin and his band unveiled the song Christmas Lights. If it was originally supposed to appear in Coldplay's fifth album, Mylo Xyloto, released in 2011, this will not be the case. However, the song remains one of the group's most beautiful, undeniably deserving its place in a Christmas playlist.

"Christmas night, another fight / Tears we cried, a flood / Got all kinds of poison in, poison in my blood / Took my feet, to Oxford street, trying to right a wrong / Just walk away / those windows say, but I can't believe, she's gone / When you're still waiting for the snow to fall / It doesn't really feel like Christmas at all", chante Chris Martin dans Christmas Lights.

Worthy heir to Mariah Carey in the Christmas song: Ariana Grande. On November 24, 2014, it was the young singer's turn to offer her version with Santa tell me, an R song

"Santa tell me if you're really there / Don't make me fall in love again / If he won't be here next year / Santa tell me if he really cares / 'Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year", chante Ariana Grande dans Santa tell me.

After the release and success of John Lennon's Happy Xmas (War is over) in 1971, another former Beatles decided to take on the Christmas song phenomenon: Paul McCartney. He recorded the song Wonderful Christmastime in 1979 and released it on the B side of the album Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reaggae. The song quickly became a success, particularly in the United States and England.

"Picking Up Scales And Broken Chords / Puppy Dog Tails In The House Of Lords / Tell Me Darling, What Can It Mean ? / Making Up Moons In A Minor Key / What Have Those Tunes Got To Do With Me ? / Tell Me Darling, Where Have You Been ? / Once Upon Along Ago / Children Searched For Treasure", chante Paul McCartney dans Wonderful Christmastime.

In 1978, Charles Aznavour published the album A Child is Born. As its title suggested, it contains ten Christmas carols, including Christmas in Paris, written by Dee Shipman and Jacques Plante for Aznavour, who, when he sings Christmas, will not have stolen his nickname of "French Sinatra". The song Noël à Paris will be reissued in 1996 and in 2000, for the album to benefit AIDS research, Noël Ensemble, bringing together famous end-of-year songs covered by many artists, such as Hélène Ségara, Philippe Katerine , Henri Salvador or Maurane. On this disc, Charles Aznavour reinterprets his song Noël à Paris, in a duet with singer Axelle Red.

“It’s Christmas darling / And we’re in Paris / It’s Christmas darling / And everyone we love is far away / Far from here / Strange celebration / Without our children without our parents / Without our friends / Tonight we will have dinner alone / My darling", sings Charles Aznavour in Christmas in Paris.

The song Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree was composed by the American Johnny Marks and performed by Brenda Lee in 1958. The pop singer, who became famous in the 60s, made it an essential Christmas hit: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree is ranked 16th in the ranking of the famous magazine Billboard. Still today, it is Brenda Lee who continues to perform Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree at various events.

"Rockin' around the Christmas tree / At the Christmas party hop / Mistletoe hung where you can see / Every couple tries to stop / Rockin' around the Christmas tree / Let the Christmas spirit ring / Later we'll have some pumpkin pie / And we'll do some caroling", chante Brenda Lee dans Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.

Historic Christmas song landmarks include Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! by Dean Martin, recorded in 1959 (the video on Youtube); Santa Baby from Earth a Kitt (1953); Joy to the World covered by Aretha Franklin (2006); Frosty the Snowman by Ella Fitzgerald (1960); Merry Christmas baby by Otis Redding (1967); White Christmas by Louis Armstrong (1952); Silent Night by Frank Sinatra (1991)... Enough to create a “so cheerful” atmosphere around the tree! As for classic carols, why not sing the nursery rhymes Jingle Bells or We Wish you a Merry Christmas?

We offer you two "vallancicos", Spanish classics: Los peces en el rio ("the fish in the river"), a traditional Christmas carol to sing in front of the nativity scene (the equivalent of our Little Santa Claus in certain regions ), and Campana Sobre Campana (literally “A bell over a bell”).

What are the best Christmas songs today?

To change from these traditional Christmas carols that could not be more classic, the artists compete in imagination to release their own Christmas song, which has become an exercise in its own right. Here are some of the best Christmas songs from recent years:

or to discover a modernized version by contemporary artists (like the very rock'n'roll Fille du Père Noël by Jacques Dutronc), here is a list of hits around the spirit of Christmas. To have a happy holiday season, some artists make it a point to release a song, or even an album, dedicated to Christmas carols almost every year. This is the case, for example, of The Killers or Sufjan Stevens.

2014 - Santa tell me, Ariana Grande

2021 - Merry Christmas, Elton John et Ed Sheeran

2010 - Christmas Lights, Coldplay

2009 - Must Be Santa, Bob Dylan

2010 - All I Want For Christmas Is You, Mariah Carey

2009 - I Wish it Was Christmas Today, Julian Casablancas

2003 - Christmas is All Around, Billy Mack

2011 - Long live the wind, Florent Marchet

2007 - Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, Bruce Springsteen

2009 - It Doesn't Often Snow in Christmas, Pet Shop Boys