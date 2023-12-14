The playlist of musical releases of the week

When it comes to the week’s musical releases, there is (really) something for everyone.

A new week in December ends with, like every Friday, new musical releases to note! Who says Friday, says release playlist. On December 15, halfway through the last month of the year, Linternaute has put together a summary of the week's notable new releases: and there is something for everyone.

On the program, a little rap with Kaaris and Day One, his new album, but also a lot of sweetness with Cigarette After Sex and his latest single, Isaac Delusion, but also two faces who have become essential French variety, Juliette Armanet and November Ultra, which combine for a gentle recovery.

Turn up the sound, plug in the speakers, here is the playlist of this week's music releases:

Rapper Kaaris is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his record Black Gold, the founding album of French-speaking rap, and is releasing the album Day One this Friday, a tribute to his recently deceased mother. “I experienced a tragedy this year, the disappearance of my mother, a very important member of the family, and it’s as if it was a first day again (day one in English),” explains the artist to the AFP.

After two first romantic and melancholic singles as they have the secret, Bubblegum and Stop Waiting, Cigarette After Sex confirms with Motion Picture Soundtrack, a new taste of a fourth album which is long overdue.

Another nugget of sweetness of the week, the duet between Isaac Delusion and Olivia Merilahti called All Day, announcing the pop group's next album, Lost and Found, expected on January 26, 2024.

And since the world definitely needs some sweetness, let's end this recap of the week's releases with the suspended moment offered by Juliette Armanet and November Ultra by covering Elvis' hit, Love Me Tender, for ArteConcert. The replay of Juliette Armanet's concert is here.