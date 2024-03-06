The Lollapalooza Paris festival canceled due to the Olympic Games

Due to the Olympic Games being held in Paris this summer, the Lollapalooza Paris festival announces the cancellation of its 2024 edition.

After long months of suspense, the announcement has come: there will be no Lollapalooza festival in Paris this summer. If the silence of Live Nation, which organizes the event, foreshadowed this news, it is now official. "In view of the logistical, administrative and security constraints which are increasingly strong, and despite artists and teams motivated to meet you next July, it is unfortunately impossible for us this year to organize the festival as we had thought, in the best reception conditions for our fans, our artists and our partners", we can read in a press release issued this Thursday, March 7.

The 2024 edition of the music festival, the French version of which has existed since 2017, was to be held this summer. In recent years, the festival was scheduled for the penultimate weekend of July, between the 20th and 25th depending on the year, i.e. dates very close to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games scheduled for July 26, 2024 on the quays of the Seine in Paris.

The constraints linked to holding the Olympic Games in Paris had forced the organizers of summer cultural events, including Lollapalooza Paris, to review their calendar, sometimes simply shifting their dates. Which will obviously have been impossible for Live Nation and Lolla Paris, which is therefore meeting festival-goers next summer, it is announced in the same press release.

Unlike Lollapalooza Paris, other festivals had managed to circumvent the calendar constraints and the problems linked to the security of major cultural events, like the Francofolies or the Vieilles Charrues.