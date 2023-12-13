The great adventure of the Eiffel Tower told this Thursday evening on France 5, impressive images

This exceptional documentary is broadcast as part of the centenary of the death of Gustave Eiffel and takes you behind the scenes of the construction of the Eiffel Tower. The Iron Lady still keeps many secrets today, finally revealed.

For more than 130 years, the Eiffel Tower, nicknamed the Iron Lady, has risen majestically more than 300 meters into the Paris sky. Attracting nearly 6 million visitors each year, it has become a symbol of progress and technical audacity. The documentary offers a new perspective on the epic construction of the Eiffel Tower, an extraordinary challenge taken on by Gustave Eiffel and his team.

France 5 is offering an exceptional documentary on Thursday December 14, 2023 entitled “Eiffel Tower, a visionary’s dream”, directed by Pascal Cuissot. This broadcast occurs on the occasion of the centenary of the death of Gustave Eiffel. The documentary promises to immerse viewers in the life and work of this pioneering engineer, revealing little-known aspects of his spectacular achievements.

The film first transports us to 1889, the year of the Universal Exhibition in Paris, where Gustave Eiffel achieved what seemed like an impossible dream: building the tallest tower in the world. In just two years, two months and five days, the 300-meter colossus took shape in the heart of the French capital. The documentary explores the innovations and achievements that marked the journey of Eiffel and ultimately made the construction of its famous tower possible.

Also discussed are the human and technological challenges encountered during the construction of the tower. A lesser known aspect of the history of the Eiffel Tower is its near destruction twenty years after its construction. Eiffel, in a fascinating scientific adventure, uses advances in wireless telegraphy to save his creation from demolition and give it the brilliant future that we know it has.

In addition to retracing the history of the Eiffel Tower, the documentary offers exclusive access and presents previously unseen images. Viewers will have the opportunity to discover the interior of the metal frame of the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Footbridge in Bordeaux, and the monumental arch of the Garabit Viaduct. Portable Eiffel bridges, recently discovered in Vietnam, will also be highlighted.

3D reconstruction scenes enrich the story, recreating the challenges of the Eiffel Tower construction site and the splendor of the 1889 Universal Exhibition. The documentary also includes never-before-seen footage from the current Tower painting campaign. Eiffel, as well as exceptional shots of the lighthouse located on the fourth floor, normally closed to the public, and of the hydraulic elevator machinery. The great adventure of the Iron Lady, born from the dream of an engineer with a name that has become iconic, can be discovered this Thursday, December 14 from 9:05 p.m. on France 5. An event not to be missed for history lovers , architecture and great human achievements.