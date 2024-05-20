The full moon in March invites these signs to find their balance, find out if yours is one of them

Coupled with a lunar eclipse, the full moon of March arrives in our lives with new energies. Find out right away which signs will be impacted.

This year, the full moon in March arrives with spring, which has already been here for a few days. Scheduled for Monday, March 25 at 8 a.m. (Paris time) in the sign of Libra, it will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, the latter will be difficult to observe from France but could well bring particular energy to some signs of the zodiac. Expect a full moon full of upheavals in different aspects of your life, bringing positivity but also doubts and questions... Find out if your sign is one of those who will start spring off on the right foot!

According to Isabelle Elvira, astrologer for Femme Actuelle magazine, this full moon invites us to form “new relationships, pushes us to move forward and free ourselves”. It is therefore an energy of renewal that emerges from this astrological event. Inspired by this energy infused by the moon, do not hesitate to take advantage of this dynamism to make new decisions and dare to make central choices in your life. This period could be rich in revelations that will help you see more clearly in different aspects of your existence. You could see this as an opportunity to break away from the questions that have been bothering you since last fall and begin a new, more positive cycle.

Libra in a decisive period

Emblematic sign of this full Moon, Libra could benefit from new light on its relational life. Isabelle Elvira encourages you to “no longer accept everything for love”. The fog you are about to plunge into will be a blessing in disguise since it will allow you to free yourself from toxic relationships or relationships based on lies. You will have to trust your intuition and your instinct to emerge stronger from this ordeal.

A revealing full moon for other signs

Among the signs that should draw positives from this full moon are the other Air signs: Gemini and Aquarius. Both of these signs are advised not to try to help someone who does not want to be saved. Gemini, for their part, will be able to count on this full moon to draw in the energy they need to free themselves from the worries that are draining their time and money. According to Natacha Merani from Marie-France magazine, the full moon will be an opportunity to sort out your relationships and let go of people who don't support you. The astrologer also invites you to devote yourself to your manual activities. According to her, during this period, "your best inspiration will come from the moon and the eclipse in Libra."