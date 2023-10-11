The French government remixes "La Marseillaise" - discover this new official version, very far from the original

The French government has unveiled France's "musical signature", "inspired by the Marseillaise" and which will be used for all state communications.

“Contemporary, but timeless”. It is with these words that the very first official musical signature of the French State was presented, in a press release. This is a few seconds of music used to “sign” all spots broadcast by the government in the future. This remix of La Marseillaise will in fact accompany “all State communications, from central to decentralized services”, we can read in the press release. You may therefore hear it very soon on television or radio, at the end of a spot on vaccination or in alcohol prevention messages for example.

The jingle was named FR.AIR, a merger between the domain name ".fr" and the term "air", which refers to this tune well known to the French. At the initiative of this idea are the government communications service and the audio media operator Mediameeting. “The challenge was to succeed in reinventing and reinscribing the Marseillaise in its time, while offering a real coherent harmonic block which easily adapts to all the subjects supported by the State”, explains Anne-Marie de Couvreur, its director, in the press release accompanying the release of FR.AIR.

The jingle was featured in a tweet from the government's official social media account. You too can discover it below:

The will of the state? A Marseillaise “re-inscribed in her time, while remaining faithful”, with an “intergenerational” character and capable of “creating unity” around this new “musical signature” of the government. The result: a somewhat surprising electro version of La Marseillaise.

On social networks, many Internet users are wondering about the usefulness of this approach, its cost, or even the quality of this remix of the tricolor anthem. “Nothing is going well,” writes a user of