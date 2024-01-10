The first names in the Rock en Seine 2024 program

ROCK IN SEINE. The Parisian Rock en Seine festival returns to Saint-Cloud from August 21 to 25, 2024.

A must-see in the landscape of French-speaking festivals, Rock en Seine will be back from August 21 to 15, 2024 on the lawns of Saint-Cloud park, on the outskirts of Paris. On the program for this next edition, international heavyweights like Lana Del Rey, scheduled for a special evening to open the festival AND her only date in France this year, but also Fred Again, LCD Soundsystem, Maneskin, Massive Attack, PJ Harvey, The Offspring or The Smile.

Also on the bill for Rock en Seine 2024 are Blonde Redhead, Inhaler, Jungle, Olivia Dean, Soulwax, Róisín Murphy, The Hives, The Kills and Zaho de Sagazan, for whom everything has definitely succeeded in recent months. Other names will be announced soon. Note that the evening of August 21, with Lana del Rey, is sold out!

Rock en Seine tickets are available on the festival website and at the usual points of sale, such as La Fnac.

Price-wise, count on 81 euros for the 1-day ticket at normal price, 135 euros for the two-day package of your choice and 185 euros for the three-day package of your choice and 219 euros for four days.

Like every year, the Rock en Seine festival takes over the Saint-Cloud area, on the outskirts of Paris. The address of the festival is as follows: Address: Access to the festival is located Place George Clémenceau, 92210 Saint-Cloud.

There are different ways to get to the site: