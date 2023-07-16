Taylor Swift in concert in Paris and Lyon: how to get a ticket?

After the pause of the ticketing of the French concerts of Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster puts the places on sale from this Monday.

[Updated July 17, 2023 8:52 AM] We take the same (codes) and start over. After the fiasco, last week, of the sale of tickets for the French concerts of Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster is relaunching the box office from this Monday, July 17. As for the previous time, each concert has its ticket sales window, this time spaced out by a few days.

A new device more effective than that of last week? For fans, the sale of tickets had turned into a nightmare, it having been put on hold by Ticketmaster after only two hours of going online, due to excessive demand.

Explanations that do not calm the anger of the fans. After the fiasco of the sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts in France and hours of silence, the Ticketmaster platform, which has exclusive ticketing, explains the hiatus for two hours after it was posted.

Here are the opening hours of the ticket offices for the French concerts of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour:

Faced with the enthusiasm caused by the announcement of Taylor Swift's first concert dates in France, new shows were added to the American singer's French tour, one in Paris on May 12, the other in Lyon on June 3, 2024. To sum up, Taylor Swift will therefore perform on May 09, 10, 11 and 12, 2024 at Paris La Défense Arena, then on June 02 and 03, 2024 at Groupama Stadium in Lyon. Note that for these dates, the American rock band Paramore is announced as a special guest.

The Eras Tour, which kicks off at the end of August in Mexico, will conclude a year later on August 17, 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London. This new burst of international concerts, which is added to the dates previously announced in the United States, will pass through some twenty countries around the world, such as Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Germany or Austria... And, of course, France.

It was possible to register on the Ticketmaster website (here) until Friday, June 23, 11:59 p.m., to hope to receive a code allowing priority access to ticket sales, without this being guaranteed. For these lucky ones, the ticket office opened (before being put on hiatus) this Tuesday, July 11, at 9 a.m. for May 9 and 10 in Paris; 11 a.m. for May 11 and 12 in Paris, then 1 p.m. for the Lyon dates. The others have been put on a waiting list. The number of tickets per buyer is limited to 4.

Before this famous ticket opening day, the lucky winners received an email informing them that they had been selected to participate in the sale of tickets for Taylor Swift. Depending on the opening time of the ticket office (corresponding to a specific day and city), a unique and non-transferable access code was sent for access. No guarantee of obtaining a seat afterwards: tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks of available seats are exhausted.

Note that a code corresponds to a concert: you will not be able to use your code to buy tickets for concerts in the other city than the one for which you registered. It is possible to buy only four tickets per person. Here is the procedure to follow when you have been drawn:

A few minutes after the opening of the first slot for the sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts, on social networks, it's the crush: many Internet users complain about the slowness of the Ticketmaster site, or not successful access to ticket sales. Patience (and luck) is key!

► Please note that if you have reached the end of the queue, without being able to finalize your purchase of ticket(s), your code remains valid (when the ticket office is back in service).

The craze around the ticketing of concerts in France by Taylor Swift was to be expected. Only eight months ago, the Ticketmaster platform, which exclusively sells tickets for The Eras Tour, had already been a victim of its own success and had collapsed under demand, causing the site to explode. Despite the establishment of a single device for the French dates of the American, Ticketmaster seems unable, once again, to resist the thousands of connections. Only two hours after the sale of tickets for the first two Parisian concerts of the star, the ticket office was put on hiatus for an undisclosed period at the time of writing these lines.

On social networks, the discontent rises and thousands of disappointed fans express their anger about the management of the ticketing of such an event.

As with many events of this magnitude, winning a precious sesame for Taylor Swift's French concerts can be a miracle. Also, here are some tips to help you access the ticket office a little more serenely:

Paris La Defense Arena

Groupama Stadium in Lyon

The American singer, who was initially scheduled to perform only three times in France, is finally expected for four dates in the capital: Taylor Swift will perform in the huge hall of Paris La Défense Arena on May 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2024.

The last dates of Taylor Swift's visit to France will take place in Lyon, where new dates have also been announced given the enthusiasm surrounding the event: she will perform on June 2 and 3, 2024 at Groupama Stadium, in front of 60 000 spectators.