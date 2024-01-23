Sylvie Vartan “bows out”: what we know about her farewell concerts

At 79, Sylvie Vartan will say goodbye to the stage and her audience during a final tour.

“You have to know how to leave”: Sylvie Vartan says her goodbyes. At 79 years old, the singer, yé-yé icon, announces a final tour, of only three dates, in Paris in November 2024. "I've been singing for sixty years, do you realize? Even I don't know 'I don't realize it,' she confided to Yann Barthès on the show Quotidien, Tuesday January 23. The years go by and you have to know how to leave..."

Sylvie Vartan will be in concert at the Dôme de Paris on November 8, 9 and 10 for a final tour of the track aptly called I take my bow. “It’s true that there will be a little sad side, I can’t hide it. But one day we have to not do one concert too many,” adds the artist. The ticket office for these three farewell concerts will open on Tuesday January 30, at ten o'clock in all the usual points of sale, such as La Fnac, after a pre-sale organized this Friday on the Livenation website.

"I was very privileged to have many wonderful moments that I shared with the public, because I started singing on stage almost straight away. That's what I liked, what made me "was passionate and inspired: the fact of having an audience that is always loyal, always very expansive, noisy. I grew up with this audience", adds Sylvie Vartan on TMC. And to summarize: "We hope that there will be people there and it will really be something very moving for me, I can't believe it. When I see my whole life passing by, it was so fast, violent , passionate, in every way, it was never lukewarm. I was very lucky to be able to do what I wanted when I wanted.”