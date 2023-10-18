“Suffering”, Salvatore Adamo cancels his concert at the Grand Rex in Paris

The 79-year-old singer canceled the concert he was scheduled to give at the Grand Rex in Paris at the last minute.

After the discomfort of Maxime Le Forestier or Pierre Arditi, the cancellation of the Red tour (Christine and the Queens) or the postponement of two concert dates by Michel Sardou, again for medical reasons, the series continues with the cancellation , Wednesday October 18, of the Salvatore Adamo show at the Grand Rex, in Paris. The announcement was made at the last minute to the public who were to attend the concert, which was sold out.

“The Salvatore Adamo concert scheduled for this evening at the Grand Rex is postponed to January 29, 2024, for medical reasons,” it is indicated in a press release posted on social networks around 5:30 p.m. “For safety reasons, examinations are underway,” it is added regarding the state of health of the Belgian singer. The production indicates that tickets for October 18 will remain valid for the postponed date, or refundable until then.

As soon as the cancellation of the Salvatore Adamo concert was announced, concerns and rumors arose on social networks, sometimes mentioning a heart attack, which his manager denies in the columns of Le Parisien, citing stress linked to the situation Israel/Palestine: "Salvatore is unwell and was unable to go on stage tonight, but it's not serious. We are awaiting the results of his medical tests, but he is not hospitalized. He is at his home in Paris. There is in particular a lot of stress linked to the events of recent days and to his song Inch'Allah (in favor of peace between Israelis and Palestinians, editor's note).

Salvatore Adamo's manager says that the singer will perform as planned on Sunday, in Roubaix, then in Belgium on the occasion of his anniversary tour which begins on October 27, in Mons.