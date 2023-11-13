Spotify and Deezer don't want this to be known! The music is free and ad-free on these streaming sites

Who still listens to music from the free versions of paid platforms? There are ad-free music streaming sites that can be used without having to pay a cent.

Streaming music for free and without ads can be a real challenge, as most free streaming services include ads to fund their business model. And most users agree to listen to or watch advertising in exchange for a few moments of music.

However, it is a real pleasure not to be interrupted by untimely announcements, completely obtrusive and very invasive: sometimes, they even slip into the middle of the songs, like on Youtube Music. And on Spotify or Deezer, advertising is a real nuisance for music lovers.

However, there are some solutions for streaming music for free and without advertising. Do you know what is the best way to do this?

If you are thinking about ad blockers for listening to Spotify Free or Deezer Free, yes, that can be an option. But this method can violate the platforms' terms of service and be pretty damn harmful for the artists you like, because ads are a source of revenue for them.

Another good tip: if you have access to a local or university library, find out if they offer a free music streaming service to their members. These services may offer benefits such as ad-free listening.

But there is a solution that we prefer above all and that Spotify or Deezer are careful not to mention: there are streaming radio applications or sites such as iHeartRadio, TuneIn, or AccuRadio. And if the online streaming giants do not want this to be known, it is for a purely economic reason: if users turn away from their paid or free versions with advertising to go elsewhere, this translates into losses for them. financial.

Among the streaming radio sites that we really appreciate at the Linternaute editorial team, there is the Jango site (and application).

Jango is a free music streaming service with no ads, and it is possible to skip songs as many times as you want (unlike Fip for example, another excellent alternative). Jango features a wide variety of music and artists. And the service has immense strengths, such as being able to search for artists or music genres in a search bar, like in a paid streaming service. The only downside to Jango is that it doesn't have a lot of features like the ability to shuffle stations, but that's very incidental.