Solidays 2023: the results and photos of the festival

SOLIDAYS. The Parisian Solidays festival celebrated its 25th anniversary from June 23 to 25, 2023, during a record edition!

An anniversary and an attendance record: for its 25th anniversary, the Solidays festival welcomed some 259,735 festival-goers, welcome the organizers of the event. It's a record. Although it is reached at the cost of endless queues at the pits (and at the water point, too bad when it's over 30 degrees...) and overloaded aisles, not to mention crowded stage fronts which do not allow to approach the artists. And this, until late hours... We also regret the absence, for the first time, of the Queer collective of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Solidays 2023 still had great performances. We will remember the pretty opening of Jain who always seduces on stage, the sparkling Juliette Armanet and her grandiose and moving performance, but also (especially?) a burning Julien Granel who himself let himself be surprised by the fervor of his audience under the marquee of the Domino stage.

In the same way as Hervé, always so energetic on stage, who entertained this same stage. We also admired the elegance of Zaho de Sagazan and stamped on Kungs and Parov Stelar. For the closing day, we will remember the energy of Deluxe, the millimeter show of Angèle and the final mess of Shaka Ponk with an incredible set.