Solidays 2023: new program names, info

SOLIDAYS. The Parisian Solidays festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary in June 2023 and continues to unveil the artists of its programming.

[Updated March 23, 2023 at 5:01 p.m.] The Solidays lineup is getting longer. After two first rounds of names, the organizers of the Parisian festival unveil 23 new artists expected at the ParisLonchamps racecourse next June. Among them, Adé, Cerrone, Deluxe, Hervé, Hyphen Hyphen, Kungs, La Femme or Lewis Ofman.

So many names that are added to the already known programming of Solidays 2023, namely, among others, Jain, Pierre de Maere, Julien Granel, Sofiane Pamart, Angèle, Bigflo

The Parisian festival, which returned in 2022 after two blank years, will be back at the Paris-Longchamps racecourse from June 23 to 25, 2023, to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Discover the day-by-day program of the 2023 edition of the Solidays festival, which will be held from June 23 to 25 at the ParisLonchamps racecourse:

After the announcement of the first names in the line-up, the ticket office for the 2023 edition of the Solidays festival went online this Wednesday, February 1, at 1 p.m. Tickets and all Passes are on sale on the Solidays website, here.

The 2023 edition will follow a memorable 2022 edition. For three days, from Friday June 24 to Sunday June 26, 2022, dozens of concerts thrilled the Paris-Longchamps racecourse. The organizers even announced a record attendance with 147,022 festival-goers during the event. Among the headliners of the weekend and the memorable concerts, that of Eddy de Pretto, Gaël Faye, Feu! Chatterton, Black Eyed Peas or Orelsan, but also Damso, Marc Rebillet, Meute and finally, how not to mention -M-, which made everyone agree at the end of this Solidays 2022 festival.

People in the aisles of the festival (too many?), But also on the volunteer side with 3,000 people mobilized during these three days of celebration, including personalities like Léa Salamé, Antoine De Caunes, Denis Brognart, Poulpe, Oli or Yaël Naim. Organized by Solidarité Sida, the festival also remained a place of prevention, meetings and exchanges, in particular at the Solidarity Village, where a hundred associations from all over the world had taken place.