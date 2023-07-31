SNCF tickets: flash sale at low prices, which destinations are affected?

SNCF TICKET. SNCF is selling 300,000 tickets at reduced prices on Monday July 31 and Tuesday August 1, 2023. Here are the destinations concerned.

[Updated July 31, 2023 4:28 PM] Only a few hours left to enjoy! On July 31 and Tuesday August 1, no less than 300,000 TGV and Intercités tickets will be on sale, at unbeatable prices: 29, 39, and 49 euros for journeys during the month of August. These offers will extend throughout France, with popular destinations this summer, such as Paris-Dijon, Lille-Paris, Paris-La Rochelle and Paris-Marseille.

Alain Krakovitch, the general manager of Voyages SNCF, pointed out that the vast majority of tickets will be offered at 29 and 39 euros, in the columns of Le Parisien. The objective is to allow those who book at the last minute to be able to travel by train, because not everyone can plan their holidays several months in advance and thus benefit from the best prices when sales open. In order to get the best fares on the most popular journeys, travelers should get up early and log on to the SNCF Connect site. Indeed, the first come will be the first served, and they can even enjoy a seat in first class for only 1 euro more. This initiative has the dual objective of improving the image of the SNCF, often criticized for its high fares, while filling the remaining trains.

But that's not all ! For high-speed train travel enthusiasts, the SNCF is also offering an exceptional offer for this summer. From August 1 to 31, 2023 inclusive, it will be possible to take advantage of advantageous rates on a selection of destinations in France. Whether you dream of exploring a new city, discovering picturesque landscapes or reuniting with your loved ones, this offer is made for you. With no less than 235,000 tickets available in second class, and 65,000 tickets in first class, there won't be enough for everyone. However, it is essential to note that these tickets are neither exchangeable nor refundable. It is therefore essential to plan your trip well before finalizing your reservation.