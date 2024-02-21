SNCF strike: what traffic disruptions on February 23 and 24, 2024?

Will the SNCF switchers' strike paralyze the trains this busy holiday weekend? Traffic forecasts.

No panic for travelers during this weekend of great crossover of winter vacationers from all areas of France. If the Sud-Rail union called on SNCF switchmen to stop work from this Friday February 23 from 11 a.m. until Saturday February 24 at 11 p.m., with the aim of obtaining better working conditions and obtaining a "traffic allowance" of 300 euros per month, the management of the railway company announced that the switchers' strike would have little impact on traffic, apart from "some localized disruptions" which could concern the Alps, the Paris region and New Aquitaine, according to Julien Troccaz, SUD-Rail federal secretary, this Tuesday.

This strike, which comes a week after the well-followed controllers' strike, will have almost no impact on long-distance trains, according to SNCF Réseau, which ensures that Paris will be very little affected. Conversely, certain TERs risk being the most affected by this strike. For example, according to information from SNCF Voyageurs relayed by La Voix du Nord, traffic on the Amiens-Montdidier-Compiègne line will be interrupted for two days and on average, 7 out of 10 TER trains will be maintained in the region. You should check the information by entering your train number on the SNCF website or consult this very useful SNCF page.

SNCF users can quickly check the traffic status and find out if a particular train has been canceled or if it is leaving late. For information concerning TGVs, the telephone number made available is 0 805 90 36 35. To follow the traffic of all major or medium lines (TGV, Intercités, TER), go to this SNCF page . For information on the Transilien or RER in the Paris suburbs, you must call 0 805 90 36 35 or consult the dedicated platform.