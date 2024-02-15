SNCF strike: what disruptions this Saturday February 17, 2024?

This Saturday, February 17, 2024, vacationers will have to face major disruptions on the SNCF rails. TGV, Ouigo, TER, Intercités and Eurostar are extremely disrupted. Discover detailed traffic forecasts.

Saturday February 17, 2024 will be a dark day for users on the rails, the day of major departures on school holidays in zone A and the middle of the school holidays in zone C, with half of the TGV, Ouigo and Intercités canceled. Travelers on canceled long-distance trains have already received an email or SMS informing them that their journey will continue or be canceled. SNCF management recommends that passengers whose train is canceled get their ticket refunded in full and free of charge or change their trip to next week or later, always free of charge. In addition, the railway company is offering a commercial gesture of 50% reduction on the next journey of customers affected by the cancellation of their train, via a code sent automatically and usable within one month.

During this holiday weekend, only one in two TGV Inoui and Ouigo trains, as well as one in two Intercités day and night will be in circulation on average. But certain lines will be more affected, such as the Paris-Bordeaux route where more than 60% of trains are canceled, while trains to the Alps have been favored, in order to disrupt winter sports vacationers as little as possible. Traffic is also disrupted on European routes such as Eurostar, with 11 trains canceled this weekend, mainly the Paris-Brussels and Paris-Amsterdam routes.

On the other hand, traffic is less disrupted on regional TER lines, like the TER Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, where traffic will remain normal. But be careful, users of these unconnected lines do not receive SMS or emails. You should check the information by entering your train number on the SNCF website or consult this very useful SNCF page. Remember that Ile-de-France transport (RER and Transiliens) managed by SNCF are not affected by this strike by controllers. Good news for vacationers in zone B (Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes and Strasbourg), the management of SNCF has so far received “no information which would allow us to say that traffic will be degraded” next weekend from February 24 to 25, 2024.