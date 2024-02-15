SNCF strike: what alternatives to still leave this weekend?

SNCF STRIKE. A strike by the SNCF disrupts vacation departures from zones A and C. TGV, Ouigo, Intercités and TER are extremely disrupted. There are solutions to leave anyway!

A strike by controllers at SNCF, at the call of the CGT and Sud-Rail unions, is hitting hard this weekend. All medium or long distance trains managed by SNCF are affected. In question ? The end-of-crisis agreement with the railway management, negotiated at the end of 2022, which is slow to be implemented. The strike movement began Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and extends until Monday February 19, 2024 at 8 a.m. on the SNCF network.

But how can I leave anyway? Please note first of all that people affected by the cancellation of their TGV or Intercités benefit from a free exchange or refund and are automatically offered a 50% reduction voucher on their next trip the following month. If you don't have a problem going next week or in March, then go for it! Otherwise, fallback solutions exist by rail, plane or road:

SNCF users can quickly check the traffic status and find out if a particular train has been canceled or if it is leaving late. For information concerning TGVs, the telephone number made available is 0 805 90 36 35, but users affected by the cancellation of their train will have already received an SMS or an email informing them of the maintenance or cancellation of their train. their journey. To follow the traffic of all major or medium lines (TGV, Intercités, TER), go to this SNCF page. For information on the Transilien or RER in the Paris suburbs, you must call 0 805 90 36 35 or consult the dedicated platform.