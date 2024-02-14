SNCF strike: traffic forecasts for Friday February 16

A mobilization of train controllers will impact the TGV, Ouigo, TER and Intercités this holiday departure weekend, starting this Friday February 16, 2024. Here are the detailed traffic disruptions.

The mobilization of SNCF controllers planned this weekend for major holiday departures for zone A and the middle of winter holidays for zone C will lead to strong disruptions throughout France from this Thursday, February 15 in the evening until to Monday, February 19 at 8 a.m. What exactly should we expect this Friday, February 16, 2024, the first day of the strike, in terms of traffic disruptions?

A thousand SNCF trains are canceled between Friday February 16 and Sunday February 18, 2024. The main ones affected are the TGV Inoui, Ouigo (except low-speed Ouigo trains) and Intercités which will only run at 50%. On the TER side, 8 out of 10 trains will be in circulation, with “strong disparities depending on the region”, underlined Alain Krakovitch, head of TGV-Intercités. It is therefore advisable to find out about the transport plan for your TER on this page dedicated to TER by region. As for international trains, 11 Eurostar trains are cancelled this weekend, mainly between Paris and Brussels, but also between Paris and Amsterdam. As for the trains in the Paris suburbs (RER, Transilien), they are not impacted by this mobilization.

Users who have reserved a train ticket by providing their contact details will have already been notified of the cancellation or continuation of the running of their train, by SMS or email. The SNCF offers these travelers the opportunity to exchange their ticket free of charge or to receive a 100% refund. They also automatically receive a 50% reduction on their next SNCF train journey, valid for one month.