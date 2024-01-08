Six months after the death of Sinéad O'Connor, the end of rumors about the causes of her death

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died at the age of 56 on Wednesday July 26, 2023.

Her sudden disappearance created a worldwide shock wave: on July 26, singer Sinéad O'Connor was found unresponsive at her home in London, at only 56 years old. If some elements about the circumstances of his sudden death had been revealed in the international press, the causes of his death remained unknown. Until the conclusions of the forensic doctor in charge of the investigation, made public this Tuesday, January 9. This report confirms that the singer "died of natural causes", we can read in a press release from the Southwark court, relayed by the British media, including the BBC.

The day after the announcement of the artist's death, the British Metropolitan Police clarified that the death of Sinéad O'Connor did not appear suspicious. “It is with great sadness that we announce the disappearance of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and ask for respect for their privacy in these difficult times,” declared those close to the artist, without saying more about the circumstances of the tragedy.

Inevitably, many rumors circulated about the real reasons for Sinéad O'Connor's death. The unforgettable singer of the hit Nothing Compares 2 U had, throughout her life, confided in her mental health problems, evoking on several occasions her temptation to commit suicide, notably after the suicide of her son in 2022, a year before his death.