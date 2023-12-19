Singer Vitaa robbed: what we know

According to several media, singer Vitaa was the victim of a burglary at her home, in the presence of her family.

Singer Vitaa and her family, new victims of celebrity burglars. According to BFMTV, the artist was the victim of a homejacking at her home in Rueil-Malmaison, where she was with her family, confirming information initially communicated by the Purepeople site. The Nanterre public prosecutor's office was seized of the case and a flagrant investigation, entrusted to the Puteaux police station, was opened. The events allegedly occurred during the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, December 20.

According to initial information given by Purepeople, singer Vitaa, who was allegedly "kidnapped and robbed", was at her home at the time of the events, with her husband Hicham Bendaoud and their three children. According to Le Parisien, which cites a "police source, there would have been no violence against the victim or her family who were by her side."

Several individuals - three according to Purepeople, an unknown number according to Le Parisien - broke into the artist's home by breaking a window. If the amount of the loot has not yet been estimated, the criminals would have stolen luxury bags and jewelry.