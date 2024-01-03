Salvatore Adamo “needs rest” and cancels two new concerts

After a first missed meeting at the Grand Rex in Paris, Salvatore Adamo has to cancel two new concerts.

New disappointment for Salvatore Adamo fans. Three months after the announcement of the cancellation of his concert at the Grand Rex in Paris, the singer is forced to give up two new dates, initially scheduled for January 12 at the Pain Galant in Mérignac (Bordeaux), then January 17 at the Cirque. Royal in Brussels, reports the Belgian site Sudinfo. The reason for this new missed meeting: the still fragile health of the 80-year-old artist.

However, Salvatore Adamo fans were able to catch a glimpse of him in the France 3 program dedicated to Jacques Brel, broadcast on December 27. But “he came back tired,” his wife explains to the Belgian media. And added: “He is not able to last two and a half hours on stage”, even if his health has improved.

On October 18, Salvatore Adamo had already had to cancel a concert at the Grand Rex, "for medical reasons", said a press release issued a few hours before the show. The same month, he had to undergo medical examinations due to “a point of pulmonary congestion”, or excess fluid in the lungs.

His date at the Cirque Royal had, before being cancelled, already been postponed - initially, Salvatore Adamo was to perform there on November 4. "The point of pulmonary congestion that affected Salvatore about ten days ago is not yet completely healed. He needs time and rest and must wait a little longer before returning to the stage," we could read on the venue’s website.