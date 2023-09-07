RATP strike: disruptions during the Rugby World Cup?

RATP STRIKE. FO-RATP has filed a strike notice for the duration of the Rugby World Cup from September 8 to October 28, 2023. Will any disruptions be expected in transport?

[Updated September 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.] As the biggest event in France, the Rugby World Cup, begins this Friday, September 8, several transport unions have filed strike notices. In Île-de-France, the FO union filed a strike notice from September 8 to October 28, 2023, i.e. during the entire competition. Therefore, should we expect any difficulties in getting around the capital, especially to the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) during these weeks?

Not so fast. This strike notice filed by FO for the duration of the Rugby World Cup does not provide for a work stoppage among metro or RER drivers. No line will have its traffic disrupted. The threat brandished by the union does not concern these sectors but the Services and Multimodal Spaces (SEM) department of the Ile-de-France administration, i.e. the counter agents who fear, according to Le Figaro, of “having to deal with a significant work overload” . Union representatives are demanding better bonuses for the event, while metro and RER drivers already receive one of 330 euros.

"The RATP is ready. I want to reassure everyone. Yes, there was a social movement concerning station agents. Today we have the figures, it is less than 10% participation rate" in the strike , "the RATP will be there", said Jean Castex, CEO of the RATP, this Thursday.

All the host cities of the Rugby World Cup, namely Paris, Nantes, Lille and Bordeaux, are potentially affected by local transport strikes. According to RMC, the inter-union of Tisséo (Sud, CGT, FNCR and CFDT), the Toulouse transporter, called for a strike as soon as the Rugby World Cup opened this Friday.