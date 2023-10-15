Rapper Sadek in police custody: what we know about the case

Rapper Sadek in police custody: what we know about the case

Rapper Sadek was taken into police custody after a road accident in the 19th arrondissement of Paris.

Sadek at the heart of a new legal case. According to Le Parisien, the rapper was arrested on Sunday morning in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, for a hit-and-run after a collision between two cars, including his own. Sadek tested positive for cocaine and alcohol, then placed in police custody at the 10th arrondissement police station. The accident occurred around 9 a.m., Sunday morning, on Boulevard de la Villette in Paris. After hitting another vehicle, Sadek fled, before being caught by the police. After a 24-hour extension, the 32-year-old rapper is still in police custody.

Known for his music, Sadek is also known for his troubles with the law. In 2020, he was implicated after leading a punitive expedition against Bassem Braïki, a controversial blogger from Vénissieux. The beating, which cost him 10 days of ITT, was filmed and widely distributed on social networks.

