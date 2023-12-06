Rapper Maes, targeted by an arrest warrant, announces the postponement of his concert in Paris

While the Paris criminal court issued an arrest warrant in October against the rapper Maes, living in Dubai, he announced the postponement of his concert at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Maes' concert at the AccorArena in Paris, scheduled for next February, will not take place. According to Le Parisien, the rapper is forced to postpone his concert in the Parisian arena until next year, December 19, 2024. The cause? The arrest warrant issued against him last October by the Paris criminal court. In a press release sent to the newspaper, Maes' team explains this decision: "Such a mandate posing a risk of incarceration, the artist decided not to maintain his showcase and concert dates initially planned in order not to disappoint its auditors in the event of execution of this arrest warrant."

On his X account - formerly Twitter -, Maes claims that 15,000 seats had been sold for this famous date of February 16, 2024 at Bercy. "Mr. Judge know that you are only jealous of the success of a city ARAB. Please everyone and we'll meet in December", he adds in the same message, taking up extracts from the article in Le Parisien.

Last Tuesday, October 10, the Paris Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against rapper Maes, who lives in Dubai, reported AFP. The latter, Walid Georgey in the civil registry, had to appear at the trial where he was to be judged for violence in meetings that occurred in 2018. “The court had requested the personal appearance of Mr. Walid Georgey,” declared Guillaume Daïeff, president of the 13th chamber of the criminal court, considering that the artist's excuses for not appearing were "not valid."

For her part, still according to AFP, Me Diane de Condé, Maes' lawyer put forward "professional reasons" to justify his absence from the trial, citing a concert and a recording session in Dubai , where the rapper has lived since 2020. Due to this absence, the trial is postponed until June 5, 2024. The criminal court, applying the requisitions of the public prosecutor, therefore issued an arrest warrant against the artist 28 years old.

In September 2018, Maes allegedly participated in a settling of scores outside a recording studio. This violence in meetings resulted in six days of temporary incapacity for work (ITT) for the victim, who had filed a complaint, before finally withdrawing it. The proceedings against the rapper had not, however, been abandoned.