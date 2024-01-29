Nominees, date and time... What you need to know about the 2024 Grammy Awards

The 66th American Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in early February in Los Angeles.

Each year, they reward the best in American and international music: the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards is being held this Sunday, February 4, in Los Angeles. Organized by the Recording Academy, the evening will reward the artists and projects that stood out in 2023. This year, it's the R phenomenon

Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift are not left out with six nominations each, as are Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Boygenius and Brandy Clark. Singer Taylor Swift, already the holder of three Grammys for Album of the Year and nominated again in this category, could become the first artist (including men) to win this award four times.

The other Grammy Awards phenomenon - she already has seven at the age of 22 - is nominated five times, notably in the Recording and Song of the Year category, for the song What Was I Made For?, the soundtrack to the Barbie movie. The singer will also perform on the Grammys stage, just like Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Burna Boy.

The ceremony, which takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the United States, begins at 8 p.m., around 1 a.m. in France, on the night of Sunday to Monday February 5.