Ninho in concert at the Stade de France: open ticketing, instructions for use

The rapper phenomenon Ninho has announced a concert at the Stade de France in May 2025.

“On May 3, 2025, there will be 80,000”: rapper Ninho announced, Wednesday January 31 on social networks, an exceptional concert at the Stade de France. An event for fans of the artist, who took the opportunity to unveil a new track, MAY 3, 2025, released alongside its music video. The video, directed by Jean-Charles Charavin, features Ninho on the outskirts, behind the scenes, on the roof or the lawn of the Stade de France. “And then on May 3, 2025, there will be 80,000. That’s more humans than in your city, eh,” proclaims the rapper in his new song.

Proof of the expectations of his audience, the clip was viewed several hundred thousand times in a few hours and the seats for his concert in the immense Parisian arena were taken by storm. 45,000 tickets were sold in two hours, announces Décibels Productions, in charge of the artist, in a story posted on Instagram.

For the Ninho concert at the Stade de France, the ticket office opened this Thursday, the day after its announcement, in all the usual points of sale such as that of La Fnac, Ticketmaster or See Tickets, but also on the Stade de France website and that of the artist. Price-wise, count on 45 euros on lawn to 70 euros in category 1.

Rapper Ninho continues to ride the success of his latest album, NI, released last June and continues his French tour which was to take him to several festivals this summer, including We Love Green, Main Square Festival and the Francofolies de La Rochelle . Then at the Stade de France, therefore.