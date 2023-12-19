New Year's Eve 2024 fireworks: where are they planned in France?

FIREWORKS DECEMBER 31, 2023. Many fireworks will be organized for the New Year 2024, this December 31, 2023. We take stock of the festivities.

[Updated December 20, 2023 at 2:27 p.m.] Every year, fireworks are set off to celebrate the new year in France. This New Year's Eve 2024 will be no exception to the rule even if the tradition has lost popularity in recent years. Rennes, Lille, Lyon, Marseille... There are still many large cities that have renounced the organization of fireworks this year. Same thing for Toulouse or Bordeaux while tourist towns like Cannes, Le Lavandou, Bagnères de Luchon will offer them. Real pyrotechnic shows are planned for the night of December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024. Here is the first information on the fireworks planned near you.

Like every year, meet on the Champs Elysées at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris for an evening of shows punctuated by the famous fireworks. This year, it will have a very special flavor with an obvious theme: the Olympic Games of course since Paris will host the 2024 Olympics this summer. The evening will begin with a live show and a DJ set from 7 p.m. before a video mapping projected on the Arc de Triomphe from 11:40 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. At midnight, it will be time for the fireworks.

Rennes has confirmed the organization of a special evening for New Year 2024 but this New Year's Eve on December 31 will not be marked by fireworks, replaced by a DJ Set.

In PACA, go for example to Lavandou for a fireworks display planned for the New Year. Same thing in Saintes-Maries de la mer. A show is also planned in Antibes on January 1st. On the other hand, the city of Marseille does not organize fireworks at the Old Port as may have been the case in the past.

No fireworks display either on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice but tourists and locals alike will be able to enjoy them in Cannes where a fireworks show is planned on the Croisette. This show is announced on the theme of Charlie Chaplin, faithful to tradition and the special link between Cannes and cinema.

In Occitanie, if Montpellier or Perpignan do not organize fireworks this December 31, 2023, the town of Canet-en-Roussillon near Perpignan has confirmed the organization of its fireworks for the New Year from 11:45 p.m. The fireworks will be visible from the Espace Méditerranée.