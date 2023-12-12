New moon of December 13, 2023: what does it have in store for the different astrological signs?

According to astrologers, the new moon of December 13, 2023 could have an influence on certain signs of the zodiac. What does this lunation have in store for us and which signs will feel its effects most intensely?

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the last new moon of the current year takes place. It takes place at 12:33 a.m. in the astrological sign of Sagittarius, one of the three fire signs along with Aries and Leo. According to astrologer Joyce Duval cited in the magazine Femme Actuelle, this new moon will be placed, for followers of astrology, under the sign of light, especially as it will occur at the time of Saint Lucia, that is to say the day of the Festival of Lights. Those who believe in the supposed virtues of astrology can therefore see a positive new moon for all signs of the zodiac.

According to astrologer Chelsea Jackson of Elite Daily, this new moon ruled by Jupiter could bring within your reach projects and ambitions that previously seemed unachievable. For those who need a little help to get started, this will be the ideal time to make your deep desires come true. This lunation will give you the confidence to realize your dreams and ideals. Although these projects will sometimes come to fruition at great risk, rewards await you at the end of the road.

A wind of freedom for Sagittarius

The effects of this new moon should be felt more intensely by Sagittarians than by other signs. On this day, the new moon should place freedom at the heart of your desires. According to Chelsea Jackson, "you'll feel more inclined to lean toward spontaneity or take big risks." According to the astrologer, this will be the right time to embark on big dreams and get rid of the limits that you usually impose on yourself.

New activities for Fire signs

Alongside Sagittarius, the other Fire signs will also be at the heart of the influence of this new moon on December 13, 2023. According to Chelsea Jackson, Leos should thus go through a period marked by “creative and romantic” activities. During this new moon, you may explore new hobbies, relationships or occupations. Unexpected events and spontaneous experiences may come your way, offering you exciting and life-changing perspectives.

Aries, the third Fire sign, will also be affected by the influence of the new moon which could modify their daily routine. Indeed, this period will be an opportunity to break away from your habits by launching new passions and hobbies, for example by booking "a flight to a destination that pushes you out of your comfort zone", specifies the American astrologer.