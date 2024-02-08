New Moon 2024: What time and effects on February 9?

NEW MOON. This Friday, February 9, 2024, the new moon occurs. What time and what impact does it have on the zodiac signs?

[Updated February 9, 2024 at 7:23 p.m.] The new moon, a key event in astrology, has a special meaning at each time of the year. This Friday, February 9 evening, a new moon is emerging, bringing with it new energy, in the sign of Aquarius.

At what time exactly will this astronomical phenomenon occur where the moon is not visible from earth? If the new moon has spiritual significance in astrology and influences every sign of the zodiac, what are the scientifically proven effects? You will find out more in our article.

This Friday, February 9, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., 11 seconds, the next new moon occurs. The schedule is established by the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation (IMCCE).

The new moon, one of the four phases of the moon depending on its positioning toward the sun, occurs when the moon is positioned between the earth and the sun. Thus, its face visible from the earth is not illuminated at all by the sun. It is then difficult to observe with the naked eye, but is an interesting phase in astronomical observation, because the light of the moon is detrimental to the observation of the sky. The return to this same phase of the moon (synodic period which corresponds to the duration between two consecutive identical phases of the Moon) occurs approximately every 29 days and 12 hours.

If scientists do not validate the theory of the effects of the moon on this or that astrological sign, it would indeed exert a magneto-gravitational influence on living things. What are the effects of the new moon on our body? In our file below, you will know everything about the scientifically proven effects of the new moon, the dates and times of the next year.

What effect does the new moon have on sleep?

If the new moon marks the start of a new lunar cycle, it would also have effects on our sleep, according to scientists. Indeed, a study carried out by researchers from the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden between January 2007 and November 2009 noted “an increase in the duration of REM sleep by 30 minutes” during the new moon phase. Conversely, during the full moon phase, the study observed “a reduction in sleep time of 25 minutes,” reports the journal Sciences et Avenir.

What effect does the new moon have on the tides?

The new moon also has an influence on the tides. Spring tides always occur during syzygy periods, when the moon and sun are in conjunction (new moon) or in opposition (full moon) on the same axis with the earth.

What is the new moon calendar in 2024?

Here are details of the dates and times of the next new moons in 2023 and 2024: